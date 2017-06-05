[TORRENT] robolinux64 xfce v8.8.1
Robolinux is a user-friendly and intuitive operating system based on the latest stable release of Debian GNU/Linux. One of the project's more interesting features is the availability of a pre-configured virtual machine support pack with Windows XP or Windows 7 - a VirtualBox setup which allows the user to install and run the Windows operating system seamlessly alongside Robolinux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxTracker.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC