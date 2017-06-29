The SambaCry scare gives Linux users a taste of WannaCry-Petya problems
The SambaCry vulnerability is to Linux what WannaCry and Petya are to Windows: big security threats. Linux users are immune to most vulnerabilities and malware outbreaks that affect Windows users.
