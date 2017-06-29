The beefy Dell Precision 7520 DE can out-muscle a growing Linux laptop field
Project Sputnik has done an admirable job over the years of bringing a "just works" Linux experience to Dell Ultrabooks like the XPS 13 Developer Edition-in fact, we've tested and largely enjoyed those experiences multiple times now . But while the XPS 13 is a great machine that I would not hesitate to recommend for most Linux users, it does have its shortcomings.
