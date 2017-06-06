Thales Joins Linux Foundation's Core Infrastructure Initiative
A leader in critical information systems, cybersecurity and data security, Thales offers advanced data security solutions and services, delivering trust wherever information is created, shared or stored. It is recognized for its deep information and cryptographic security expertise that enables organizations to confidently accelerate their digital transformation.
