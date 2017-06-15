Tanglu 4 GNU/Linux Distro Released wi...

Tanglu 4 GNU/Linux Distro Released with UEFI Support, KDE Plasma 5.8 LTS Desktop

Dubbed Dasyatis kuhlii, Tanglu 4 is here after many months of hard work, during which the small development team managed to put together all the components of the Debian-based operating system despite the fact that the project leader was busy working on different Debian derivative for the Purism hardware company. Because of this, it looks like Tanglu 4 doesn't ship with all the latest and greatest software versions as users might have hoped, but it uses the long-term supported KDE Plasma 5.8 desktop environment on the KDE edition.

