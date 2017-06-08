Synopsys Expands embARC Initiative to...

Synopsys Expands embARC Initiative to Include Additional ARC...

Comprehensive suite of free and open source software and tools for ARC processors cataloged and accessible from embARC.org provides developers with access to drivers, middleware and open source operating systems including FreeRTOS, Zephyr Project and Linux New release of the embARC Open Software Platform adds support for the latest ARC SEM and ARC HS processors, and an OpenThread protocol implementation for the development of digital home applications New support for ARC Software Development Platforms as well as expanded support for the ARC EM Starter Kit enables robust software development, debugging and profiling on hardware-based systems Synopsys, Inc. today announced the expansion of the embARC open source initiative to include a more comprehensive set of open source projects that help accelerate software development for DesignWarei 1 2 ARCi 1 2 processors .

