SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and openSUSE Leap come to the Windows Store for Insiders
At its Build 2017 developer conference last month, Microsoft announced that it is bringing SUSE, Ubuntu, and Fedora to the Windows Store . The surprise move appeared to be the latest byproduct of Microsoft's pledge toward greater acceptance of the open-source community, with the company signing onto the Linux Foundation as a platinum member last year .
