SuperImagerA Plus 8" T3 - Linux/Windo...

SuperImagerA Plus 8" T3 - Linux/Windows Dual Boot - With Thunderbolt Port

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Forensic Focus

MediaClone, Inc. is proud to announce the release of the SuperImagerA Plus 8" T3 Unit with Thunderbolt port - A Powerful Forensic field unit, which enables a forensic investigator, in the field, to run simultaneously multiple Forensic Imaging. The unit is capable of capturing data from many types of storage interfaces and protocols , including the latest NVMe SSD, at extremely high speed of 65GB/min, utilizing the Thunderbolt 3.0 fast port and the PCIE 3.0 Expansion box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forensic Focus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC