'Stack Clash' Smashed Security Fix in Linux
What's old is new again: an exploit protection mechanism for a known flaw in the Linux kernel has fallen to a new attack targeting an old problem. The so-called Stack Clash vulnerability, which was discovered and disclosed by Qualys, affects Linux, OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD, and Solaris, on i386 and amd64 processors.
