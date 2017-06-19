'Stack Clash' Linux Flaw Enables Root Access. Patch Now
Major Linux and open source distributors made patches available Monday, and systems running Linux, OpenBSD, NetBSD, FreeBSD or Solaris on i386 or amd64 hardware should be updated soon. The risk presented by this flaw, CVE-2017-1000364, becomes elevated especially if attackers are already present on a vulnerable system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slashdot.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC