Sierra Wireless Collaborates with Industry Leaders and Developers to...
Sierra Wireless , the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things , along with technology providers including ARM, Bosch Sensortec, MediaTek, Orange, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Talon Communications, today announced mass market availability of the mangOH Red open source hardware platform. Targeted at the industrial IoT and maker communities, mangOH Red is the most feature-rich, lowest power open source enablement platform on the market.
