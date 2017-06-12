Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.6.2 OS Adds Linux Kernel 4.9.32 and Tor 0.3.0.8
Alpine Linux, the security-oriented, independently-developed, and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution based on musl libc and BusyBox, was updated today to version 3.6.2. Alpine Linux 3.6.2 comes only two weeks after the release of the first maintenance update in the 3.6 stable series of the operating system, and it looks like it upgrades the kernel packages to the upstream Linux 4.9.32 LTS kernel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LinuxSecurity.com.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC