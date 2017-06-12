Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.6.2 ...

Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.6.2 OS Adds Linux Kernel 4.9.32 and Tor 0.3.0.8

Alpine Linux, the security-oriented, independently-developed, and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution based on musl libc and BusyBox, was updated today to version 3.6.2. Alpine Linux 3.6.2 comes only two weeks after the release of the first maintenance update in the 3.6 stable series of the operating system, and it looks like it upgrades the kernel packages to the upstream Linux 4.9.32 LTS kernel.

