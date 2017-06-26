Security-Focused Purism Librem 13 & 1...

Security-Focused Purism Librem 13 & 15 Linux Laptops Go Mainstream with Qubes OS

Until recently, both Purism Librem 13 and Librem 15 laptops were available only as made-to-order, which means that those who wanted to purchase either model would have to order it first and then wait a few months until the device arrived. And now, the company finally managed to scale the production to hold inventory of the laptops.

