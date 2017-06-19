Red Hat Unveils Open Source Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Offering
Red Hat on Thursday jumped into the hyper-converged infrastructure market with the introduction of what it's calling the first open source hyper-converged infrastructure software stack. The new stack, called Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure, combines four of the company's technologies into an integrated offering targeting cloud deployments, said Ross Turk, director of product marketing for the Raleigh, N.C.-based cloud and virtualization technology vendor.
