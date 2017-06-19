Red Hat Unveils Open Source Hyper-Con...

Red Hat Unveils Open Source Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Offering

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CRN

Red Hat on Thursday jumped into the hyper-converged infrastructure market with the introduction of what it's calling the first open source hyper-converged infrastructure software stack. The new stack, called Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure, combines four of the company's technologies into an integrated offering targeting cloud deployments, said Ross Turk, director of product marketing for the Raleigh, N.C.-based cloud and virtualization technology vendor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,993,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC