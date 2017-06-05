Red Hat: Linux Handlers Can Learn To Manage OpenStack
Red Hat cloud architect Julio Villarreal-Pelegrino says you don't need to know OpenStack to succeed at implementing it. At one time, OpenStack was going to be the open source answer to proprietary cloud computing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InformationWeek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC