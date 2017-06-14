OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux Partner to Off...

OSNEXUS and Pogo Linux Partner to Offer Secure NAS Solution Compliant ...

This new storage solution will provide an unprecedented level of security for industries such as law enforcement, financial services, healthcare, and defense. The Storage Sentinel Q4236 NAS Appliance consists of a robust hardware platform supporting data-at-rest encryption combined with the latest version of QuantaStor SDS -- compliant with the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services standard.

