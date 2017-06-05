New SteamOS Stable Release Launches w...

New SteamOS Stable Release Launches with Linux Kernel 4.11, Mesa Graphics Stack

SteamOS 2.117 follows in the footsteps of the SteamOS 2.115 Beta update released two weeks ago and it's one of the biggest updates so far bringing all the goodies from the Debian Stable repositories, but rebasing the Linux kernel packages on the latest Linux 4.11 stable series. The big news is that SteamOS 2.117 is now based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.8 "Jessie" and ships with the Mesa 3D Graphics Library for AMD Radeon gamers, replacing the proprietary AMDGPU-PRO graphics driver.

