Move Ubuntu Linux Menus to App Windows?

Move Ubuntu Linux Menus to App Windows?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ask Dave Taylor!

Coming from a Mac environment, there's a lot I like about Ubuntu Linux but one thing still confuses me: Why do app menus show up on the very top of the screen, rather than on the app windows themselves? Can I change this behavior?? Always glad to hear from Ubuntu and other Linux users as I'm a big fan of Linux myself - and have written for Linux Journal for many years, as it happens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ask Dave Taylor!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,120 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC