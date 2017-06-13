Microsoft Joins Hot Open Source PaaS Project Cloud Foundry
The Cloud Foundry Summit Silicon Valley opened in Santa Clara, California, today with announcements by the Cloud Foundry Foundation of a new certification for developers as well as a new member, Microsoft. Several years ago, news of Redmond shelling out bucks to become a card carrying member of an open source project would've been heresy.
