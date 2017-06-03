Mercury Elite Pro Dual Mini

Mercury Elite Pro Dual Mini

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MacInTouch

Mercury Elite Pro Dual Mini is a portable RAID storage system from OWC/MacSales.com that holds two 2.5-inch SATA drives and connects to a computer via USB-C. Features include a RAID controller switch for RAID-0, RAID-1, Span or Independent; SSD performance up to 861MB/s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacInTouch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Climate Change
  2. Microsoft
  3. China
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,509,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC