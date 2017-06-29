Linux Systemd Bug Could Have Led to Crash, Code Execution

Developers with Canonical pushed out a handful of patches for the Linux-based operating system Ubuntu this week, including one that resolves a bug that could have let an attacker cause a denial of service or execute arbitrary code with a TCP payload. Chris Coulson, a software and electronics engineer with the company, discovered the vulnerability, an out-of-bounds write in Ubuntu's systemd-resolved system service.

