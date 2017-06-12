Linux Chgrp Command for Beginners
Here at HowtoForge, we recently discussed the chown command which lets users change the owner as well as group of file in Linux. But did you know there exists a dedicated command line utility that you can use when it comes to changing group-related information? The tool in question is chgrp , and in this tutorial, we will be discussing this tool using easy to understand examples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HowtoForge.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC