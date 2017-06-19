LibreOffice 6.0 to Automatically Update Itself on GNU/Linux, but There's a Catch

Currently implemented in the latest 64-bit daily builds of the LibreOffice 6.0 office suite and created on a machine running the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12.2 operating system, the new automatic updater uses delta updates to update the application to the latest version available on LibreOffice's servers. And now for the bad news, as some of you might have already guessed, the automatic updater won't work on local LibreOffice installations.

