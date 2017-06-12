Konecny: Anaconda modularisation

On his blog, Jiri Konecny writes about plans for modularizing Anaconda , which is the installer for Fedora and other Linux distributions. Anaconda is written in Python 3, but is all contained in one monolithic program.

