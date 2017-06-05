Instruction Sets Want to be Free

RISC-V is a open instruction set architecture originally developed at UC Berkeley for research and education that has been seeing a lot of exciting developments lately. You can buy a RISV-V based microcontroller right now .

Chicago, IL

