Gentoo Linux Is Dropping SPARC as a S...

Gentoo Linux Is Dropping SPARC as a Security Supported Hardware Architecture

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Linux Today

The developer reveals the fact that the decision to drop SPARC as a security supported hardware architecture by the Gentoo security team was taken after a long discussion with the SPARC team and other Gentoo developers involved in maintaining SPARC as a supported arch for the GNU/Linux distribution. With SPARC removed from the list of security supported hardware architectures, the Gentoo Linux project announces that the remaining supported architectures are x86, amd64, Alpha, HPPA, PPC , and PPC64 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC