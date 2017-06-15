Gentoo Linux Is Dropping SPARC as a Security Supported Hardware Architecture

The developer reveals the fact that the decision to drop SPARC as a security supported hardware architecture by the Gentoo security team was taken after a long discussion with the SPARC team and other Gentoo developers involved in maintaining SPARC as a supported arch for the GNU/Linux distribution. With SPARC removed from the list of security supported hardware architectures, the Gentoo Linux project announces that the remaining supported architectures are x86, amd64, Alpha, HPPA, PPC , and PPC64 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.