Fujitsu and SUSE Unveil 'SUSE Business Critical Linux' Support...

Fujitsu has selected SUSE as its preferred Linux partner for this new premium Linux support service, which will be offered based on the two companies' strategic alliance concerning open-source product development and support, announced in With the accelerated adoption of Linux operating systems by enterprises worldwide, demand for higher-level support services is growing, especially in mission-critical areas where applications such as in-memory databases are running on Linux platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.