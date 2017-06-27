FLOSS Weekly 440: Cockpit

FLOSS Weekly 440: Cockpit

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TWiT.tv

Cockpit makes it easy to administer your GNU/Linux servers via a web browser. Cockpit makes Linux discoverable, allowing sysadmins to easily perform tasks such as starting containers, storage administration, network configuration, inspecting logs and so on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TWiT.tv.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Survey Says: Raspberry Pi Still Rules, But X86 ... Jun 25 Privacy Dude 1
News Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to... May 31 Privacy Pi 1
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC