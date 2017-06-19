Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Receives...

Flatpak Linux App Sandboxing Receives New Feature That Hardens Its Security

Alex Larsson has recently released Flatpak versions 0.9.6 and 0.8.7, which comes about two weeks after their previous point releases to implement a new feature that will avoid creating world-writable directories or setuid files, including in the Flatpak export functionality. Additionally, the Flatpak developers made it possible for all newly created flatpak installations to use a "bare-user-only" mode for the repositories.

