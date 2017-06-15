Exton|OS Linux Is Now Based on Ubuntu...

Exton|OS Linux Is Now Based on Ubuntu 17.04, Ships with MATE 1.18 and Linux 4.11

OS Build 170609 seems to be a massive release that moves to the latest Linux 4.11 kernel series and updates the MATE desktop environment to version 1.18. All the core components in Exton OS Build 170609 have been updated to their latest version as of June 7, 2017.

Chicago, IL

