Entroware Launches Two New Ubuntu Laptops, for Linux Gaming and Office Use

The company has informed us about the general availability of Entroware Hybris R1 and Entroware Apollo R3 laptops, which come pre-loaded with either Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu 17.04, Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS, or Ubuntu MATE 17.04. While Entroware Apollo is designed for office use or as a portable office solution for people on the go, Entroware Hybris is perfect for Linux gaming.

