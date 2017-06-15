Docker Aims to Improve Linux Kernel S...

Docker Aims to Improve Linux Kernel Security With LinuxKit

Container vendor Docker is aiming to improve Linux kernel security by incubating several nascent Linux security projects within its LinuxKit community. LinuxKit is an open-source effort that Docker officially announced on April 18 as a toolkit to build container-optimized Linux distributions.

