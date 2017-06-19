Debian Re-Releases All Live Images of Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Due to Bugs
Launched this past weekend, Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" is now the most stable and advanced release of the acclaimed Linux-based operating system, shipping with tons of new features and updated technologies. The OS has been in development for the past two years.
