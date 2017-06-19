Debian 9 released after 26 months of ...

Debian 9 released after 26 months of development

The Debian Project has announced the immediate availability of Debian 9 "Stretch" ; the release is the result of 26 months of development and will be supported for the next five years, although it will be superseded in three. The Debian Project dedicated this release to the initial head of the Debian Project, Ian Murdock, who passed away on December 28, 2015 , at the age of 42. A dedication that is available to read on the Debian FTP explains Murdock's influence on Free Software and the Debian Project.

