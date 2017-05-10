Canonical Launches Its Linux Kernel L...

Canonical Launches Its Linux Kernel Livepatch Service for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Users

1 hr ago Read more: Linux Today

Until today, Canonical's Kernel Livepatch service was available only for those running the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS operating system series, providing them with rebootless kernel upgrades. Starting today, you can use the Canonical Kernel Livepatch service on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS too.

