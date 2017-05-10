Canonical Launches Its Linux Kernel Livepatch Service for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS Users
Until today, Canonical's Kernel Livepatch service was available only for those running the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS operating system series, providing them with rebootless kernel upgrades. Starting today, you can use the Canonical Kernel Livepatch service on Ubuntu 14.04 LTS too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linux Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Intel's Vision for Single Board Computers is to...
|May 31
|Privacy Pi
|1
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC