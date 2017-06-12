Bugtraq: [SECURITY] [DSA 3886-1] linux security update
Hash: SHA512 - ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Debian Security Advisory DSA-3886-1 security debian org [email concealed] https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso June 19, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq - ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Package : linux CVE ID : CVE-2017-0605 CVE-2017-7487 CVE-2017-7645 CVE-2017-7895 CVE-2017-8064 CVE-2017-8890 CVE-2017-8924 CVE-2017-8925 CVE-2017-9074 CVE-2017-9075 CVE-2017-9076 CVE-2017-9077 CVE-2017-9242 CVE-2017-1000364 Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in the Linux kernel that may lead to a privilege escalation, denial of service or information leaks.
