Bugtraq: DefenseCode Security Advisory: IBM DB2 Command Line Processor Buffer Overflow

DefenseCode Security Advisory IBM DB2 Command Line Processor Buffer Overflow Advisory ID: DC-2017-04-002 Advisory Title: IBM DB2 Command Line Processor Buffer Overflow Advisory URL: http://www.defensecode.com/advisories/IBM_DB2_Command_Line_Processor_Buf fer_Overflow.pdf Software: IBM DB2 Version: V9.7, V10.1, V10.5 and V11.1 on all platforms Vendor Status: Vendor Contacted / Fixed Release Date: 26.06.2017 Risk: High 1. General Overview =================== IBM DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows Command Line Process is vulnerable to a stack based buffer overflow, caused by improper bounds checking which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code.

