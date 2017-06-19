British Army Migrates Cloud Infrastructure to Red Hat Solutions
With Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ansible Tower by Red Hat, the British Army is able to deliver applications more quickly and efficiently, with less downtime, to better meet the needs of end users. Headquartered in Andover, UK, the British Army has more than 19,000 soldiers deployed in commitments, in more than 27 countries across the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
