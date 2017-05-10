You Can Now Install Microsoft's Visua...

You Can Now Install Microsoft's Visual Studio Code IDE as a Snap on Ubuntu Linux

At the request of many users, the Visual Studio Code source code editor can now finally be installed on any of the supported Ubuntu Linux distributions as a Snap package directly from Canonical's Snappy Store, with a simple command that you need to execute in the Terminal app. Visual Studio Code is known as a very powerful tool for developers, offering them embedded Git control, intelligent code completion, syntax highlighting, snippets, code refactoring, and support for debugging.

