Updates Xserve RAID

CUPERTINO, California-September 13, 2005-AppleA today updated its XserveA RAID storage system, a 3U high-availability, rack storage system to deliver a massive 7 terabytes of storage capacity at the industry's most aggressive price of just $1.86 per GB. Apple also upgraded its Xserve 1U rack optimized server with up to three 500GB drives, achieving a groundbreaking 1.5TB of storage.

