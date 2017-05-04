tldr.py 0.6.0
Instead of the long man pages: The command examples are not good? Don't worry, you can set up your own 'tldr'! They are just markdown files and you can modify them at your ease. Don't forget to Share them with the community! One more thing, tldr is just a simple version for the man page, it's NOT an alternative.
