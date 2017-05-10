Systemd-Free Devuan Linux Announces A...

Systemd-Free Devuan Linux Announces A Second Release Candidate

An anonymous reader quotes The Register : Devuan Linux has released its second release candidate ... A 1.0.0 release candidate emerged just under a fortnight ago and today the developers announced Devuan Jessie 1.0.0 RC2 . New in this cut of the code is a systemd-free version of network-manager, new versions of reportbug, desktop-base and xfce4-panel.

