State of the Commons Highlight: An interview with the filmmakers behind Alike

"Alike" was directed by Daniel Martinez Lara and Rafa Cano Mende, and was made in collaboration with ex Pepe-School-Land students. The film was developed using the open source operating system Linux and Blender, a free and open source 3D creation suite.

