rncbc.org updates Qtractor to v0.8.2 - A "Stickier Tauon" beta release for Linux
Attempt to raise an internal transient file-name registry to prevent automation/curve files to proliferate across several session load/save cycles. A brand new user preference global option is now available: View/Options.../Plugins/Editor/Select plug-in's editor if more than one is available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KVR News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC