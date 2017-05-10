rncbc.org updates Qtractor to v0.8.2 ...

rncbc.org updates Qtractor to v0.8.2 - A "Stickier Tauon" beta release for Linux

Attempt to raise an internal transient file-name registry to prevent automation/curve files to proliferate across several session load/save cycles. A brand new user preference global option is now available: View/Options.../Plugins/Editor/Select plug-in's editor if more than one is available.

