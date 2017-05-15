Revitalization of an old laptop. Installation of the co...0
Good day to the community I have an old laptop, an Acer Aspire 1524WLMi , which was bought back in 2006 for professional reasons . Its basic use was a text reader/writer, emailing, storing professional photos, using of Skype for communication with family, some basic use for listening to music, especially through Internet, reading news etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC