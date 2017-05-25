Red Hat to acquire Codenvy as part of...

Red Hat to acquire Codenvy as part of its growing container strategy

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: TechCrunch

Red Hat , which has made its name as the enterprise Linux company, has been making clear in recent years that it sees the cloud and containerization as a significant part of its future . Today, it announced its intent to acquire San Francisco startup Codenvy to continue building on that strategy and give developers access to a cloud-based integrated development environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linux Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Puppy Linux Screen resolution Mar '17 I_know_better_now 1
News Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta Mar '17 billdrak12 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb '17 Pessimistic1 6
Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11) Dec '16 Dirty African Ubuntu 46
News Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15) Sep '16 NastyButtler322 5
News A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kevin 1
News opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16) Jun '16 neuromncer 1
See all Linux Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linux Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,680 • Total comments across all topics: 281,290,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC