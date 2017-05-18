Red Hat extends strategic alliance to...

Red Hat extends strategic alliance to access AWS services into Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi , May 19 : Leading provider of open source solutions Red Hat and Amazon Web Services, Inc. has announced an extended strategic alliance to natively integrate access to AWS services into Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. The unique offering will make AWS services accessible directly within Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, allowing customers to take advantage of the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud whether they're using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on AWS or in an on-premises environment.

Chicago, IL

