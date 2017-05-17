Putting together a server that is economical to be left...0
Hello, I have recently put together my first Linux server from a mix of parts taken from some previous builds: G1840 MSI B85M-E45 12GB RAM 1 x 64GB Crucial M4 SSD 2 x 2TB Samsung F4 Harddrives 1 x 6TB WD Red Harddrive HVR-2200 twin DVB-T tuner KWorld single DVB-T tuner Superflower Golden Green 350w PSU Tower with 1 x 140mm exhaust fan and 1 x 120mm intake fan . I am running Openmediavault 3 on it and am also using TVHeadend to record all my TV programmes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tom's Hardware.
Add your comments below
Linux Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puppy Linux Screen resolution
|Mar '17
|I_know_better_now
|1
|Microsoft releases Skype for Linux 5.0 Beta
|Mar '17
|billdrak12
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb '17
|Pessimistic1
|6
|Dirty African Ubuntu (Jan '11)
|Dec '16
|Dirty African Ubuntu
|46
|Linux creator says Windows, Os X, iOS and Andro... (May '15)
|Sep '16
|NastyButtler322
|5
|A Look at the Linux Foundation's Collaborative ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kevin
|1
|opensesame 3.1.0a40 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|neuromncer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linux Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC