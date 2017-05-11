New Continuous Development Course Now...

New Continuous Development Course Now Available From The Linux Foundation

DevOps removes silos between developers and operations personnel, who felt they would be more effective managing IT infrastructure if they better understood how and why it was built. Organizations that implement DevOps best practices are able to engage in continuous development, enabling them to be more agile, flexible and effective in designing and implementing IT practices and tools, resulting in higher revenue generation at a lower cost.

