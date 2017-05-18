Microsoft confirms Linux distros and ...

Microsoft confirms Linux distros and other cools stuff won't run on Windows 10 S

THAT THING you were planning to do that makes Microsoft's newly announced Windows 10 S a bit easier to swallow? Yeah, that's not going to work. The new slimmed down version of Windows , designed to take on the rise of the Google Chromebook as an education tool, is wing-clipped by its ability to run only programs from the Windows Store - so-called Universal Windows Platform apps.

